MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) — A crime out of Nashville ended up on Mt. Juliet’s doorstep after one of Mt. Juliet’s own officers fell victim to a smash-and-grab burglary.

Thanks to an LPR reader, the criminal is now behind bars.

A few days ago, a Mt. Juliet police officer was in Nashville when his personal car was broken into. The criminal took off with a set of keys that were found inside; however, they did not belong to that specific car.

Flash forward to Tuesday night — the Mt. Juliet Guardian Shield LPR camera was able to pick up a stolen vehicle.

Not long after, the car broke down right before I-40. Police said the suspect tried to run away but didn’t get far. Mt. Juliet Captain Tyler Chandler told News 2 that illegal drugs, along with the officer’s set of keys, were found inside a stolen car. The suspect was identified as 33-year-old Carlton R. Gordon from Nashville.

“There were other amounts of stolen property in that car, but we are just grateful because Guardian Shield allows us and our officers to be alerted of this criminal element, and then when we are alerted, we can go out and look for this suspect before this suspect can go out and commit further crimes in our community,” Captain Chandler said.

Gordan faces several charges in Wilson County, including felony evading arrest, theft of property and possession of drug paraphernalia.