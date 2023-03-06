MADISON, Tenn. (WKRN) — A suspect has been taken into custody, accused of killing another man last year.

Trentaree Starling, 26, was arrested Monday afternoon by Metro police. He is said to be the man who killed Preston Jass, 29, in May 2022.

Jass was found shot to death just after 3 a.m. on May 8 in the parking lot of 18 Thirty Apartments on Spring Branch Drive in Madison.

Police say documents, including social security cards and car titles, were on the ground next to Jass. At least one vehicle in the parking lot appeared to have been burglarized, also.

Through the course of the investigation, detectives were led to Starling as the suspect.

He is now being charged with second-degree murder and is being held on a $100,000 bond, pending a hearing.