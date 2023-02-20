ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police arrested a man over the weekend who is believed to be connected to a shooting that occurred in 2019 outside of a bar in Antioch.

The shooting occurred during the early hours of Sept. 1, 2019 in the parking lot of Los Paisanos Bar in the 2000 block of Antioch Pike.

An arrest affidavit states that a group of people were fighting in the club’s parking lot, but the altercation quickly dispersed.

As the victim walked by the group, a man, later identified as 28-year-old Rigoberto Rivera Bueso started shooting at the victim from the backseat of a black GMC Sierra.

According to court records, the victim was shot in the abdomen, buttocks and had a total of three gunshot wounds.

Detectives were able to identify Bueso as the suspect after a security guard showed officials surveillance video of the incident and after he was identified as the person responsible in a recorded interview.

During a photo lineup, the victim was able to identify Bueso as the man who shot him, according to an arrest affidavit.

Bueso was charged with felony aggravated assault resulting in serious bodily injury and probation violation. He remains in Metro Jail on an $85,000 bond.