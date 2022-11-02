ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WKRN) — A suspect has been taken into custody in connection with a shooting from July.

Markarion Cole, 21, was arrested Wednesday in Kane County, Illinois. Police believe Cole is responsible for the shooting death of 23-year-old Kentrail Williams.

Williams was shot as he walked outside of an Antioch gas station near Eagle View Boulevard at Bell Road on July 22.

The investigation revealed Williams was inside the convenience store while the gunman waited for him to exit. Officials say once Williams left the store, Cole approached him and opened fire. According to Metro police, Cole then fled the scene in a white sedan.

Williams was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he died shortly after arrival.

Cole is being held in Illinois without bond. He is due in court later this week.