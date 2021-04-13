Suspect arrested after vehicle drives through wall of Hermitage apartment

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A suspect is in custody after police said the person drove at a resident of a Hermitage apartment complex, then slammed through the wall of a unit Tuesday morning.

Metro police responded around 9:30 a.m. to a call of a fight at a complex on Oakwell Farms Lane at Dodson Chapel Road.

Several witnesses reported an ongoing fight between a resident and an “overnight guest,” according to officers. The fight reportedly continued into the complex’s parking lot, where several cars were somehow damaged.

(Photo: WKRN)

At one point, police said one person was seen driving at a resident. That person slammed their vehicle into the apartment building, causing the car to go inside of a unit, according to investigators.

Police said no one was inside the unit, when the car crashed through the wall. No injuries were reported.

No additional information was immediately released, including the name of the suspect and their charges.