WESTMORELAND, Tenn. (WKRN) – On the first day of her new job, Westmoreland Police Officer Rebecca Harris faced danger.

On Wednesday, she and fellow officers were trying to arrest a forgery suspect at Browns Pharmacy in Westmoreland. As they approached the car, the suspect then drove off and allegedly ran over her foot. The car also pushed her into a patrol car. A chase then happened but was called off, out of safety.

“I have been a police officer for three years now, but this is actually my first day at Westmoreland,” Officer Harris said. “It’s an exciting way to be initiated.”

The suspect, Kehinde B. Daniel, was later arrested in Brentwood. He faces several charges including aggravated assault on a police officer.