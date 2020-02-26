Suspect accused of ramming patrol car, leading law enforcement on chase in Rutherford County

1  of  2
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — A robbery suspect was taken into custody after a short pursuit that ended in a multi-vehicle crash Wednesday morning in Rutherford County.

According to Murfreesboro police, the suspect rammed a patrol car, then led law enforcement on a chase along Cason Lane. The pursuit ended a short time later, when the suspect crashed on New Salem Highway, officers said.

Smyrna police said the situation began when the suspect robbed a convenience store around 4 a.m.

The Murfreesboro Police Department, Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office and Tennessee Highway Patrol are all involved in the investigation.

No additional information was immediately released.

