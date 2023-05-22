SPRING HILL, Tenn. (WKRN) — After an all-points bulletin was put out featuring Kenneth Vaughn Sims, the 61-year-old was taken into custody in a Spring Hill movie theater parking lot.

Sims was wanted by both the Marshall and Maury County Sheriff’s departments for multiple aggravated assaults with a deadly weapon, kidnapping, and auto thefts.

In Marshall County, the Lynville man was accused of striking another man in the head with a hatchet. That man was injured, but his injuries are not considered life-threatening.

📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →

According to an arrest affidavit out of Maury County, Sims pulled a gun on a man, handcuffed him, and forced him into the passenger seat of the man’s truck. That man somehow escaped from Sims who one day later, on May 18, was spotted driving the stolen truck in Spring Hill by LPR cameras.

Those cameras brought multiple police cars to the Spring Hill movie theater parking lot where officers made a felony takedown on Sims who surrendered without any incident.

On bodycam video, Sims is seen answering officers’ questions, at times even smiling with officers who read him his rights.

Officers found an empty holster on Sim’s side. When asked about weapons the 61-year-old told officers his stuff was at his house, not on him.

He was then asked about the vehicle he was in. Sims told officers it belonged to, “some guy I used to work with,” but he could not remember the man’s name.

“He committed heinous crimes and we are lucky to get him off the street,” said Spring Hill Police’s Lt. Mike Foster. “This shows you the value of license plate readers, we would not have known he was even there if not for the LPR [camera]. So in this case they worked for us, really good.”

In Maury County, Sims is charged with aggravated kidnapping, aggravated burglary, aggravated robbery, carjacking, and aggravated assault.

He is charged with similar crimes in Marshall.

Kenneth Sims refused an on-camera interview at the Maury County Jail.