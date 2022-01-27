MILLERSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Millersville police are still looking for the gunman who shot an innocent driver this past November on I-65 in Millersville.

It happened Nov. 18 around 6:30 p.m. in the southbound lanes of I-65 near mile marker 104.

It’s there that 61-year-old Timothy Smith was driving, returning from his job as a jeweler in Owensboro, Kentucky.

The gunman fired at his convertible BMW four times. One of the .45 caliber slugs struck the husband, father and grandfather of nine in his right bicep. The bullet passed through his arm, narrowly missing his torso. The bullet nicked his left arm on the steering wheel, before lodging in the door handle of the car.

Thursday, after reconstructive surgeries and two months of rehab, the victim told News 2 about that frightening day.

“It came through here,” he said showing News 2 his right arm where the .45 caliber bullet passed through. “Here’s where the .45 went in. It went in and hit the brachial artery here. So they had to open me up, take two inches of vein and patch the brachial artery here.”

The brachial artery is the major blood vessel supplying blood to your upper arm, elbow, forearm and hand.

Using his hand to trace the imaginary path of the bullet, Smith showed News 2 how close the bullet came to hitting his torso.

“Four inches back, and it would have gone through my lungs,” Smith said.

Cordan: “What does your family think? What do you tell your kids? What do you tell your grandkids, ‘man, grandpa has been shot?'”

Smith: “Everyone was concerned at first, but they know I am tougher than nails.”

Smith underwent emergency surgery at Skyline Medical Center.

Millersville police still have the BMW in their impound lot. Authorities say they have few clues to go on.

Cordan: “This could be random. It could be road rage. You are in the jewelry business. Could this be a robbery of sorts?”

Smith: “No. Nobody knew where I was going that day, except for my family and it was not put out on social media in any way. So I don’t think it was a heist if you will. I think it was a random shooter, someone who may have mental issues, who needs to be off the streets.”

Smith said he may need another reconstructive surgery to repair the damage.

Thanks to the shooter still driving amongst us, Smith said he has a little case of PTSD, which has caused him to question the intentions of other drivers on the road.

When asked what he would say to the shooter, Smith said, “Turn yourself in. Do the right thing. Let’s get you some help. That’s the main thing.”

if anyone has any info you are urged to call the Millersville Police Department.