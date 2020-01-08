Survivor of Midtown stabbings recounts deadly night, suspect’s mother defends her son

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The survivor in the triple stabbing that killed two outside of a popular Midtown bar took the stand Tuesday.

The man accused in the Dec. 21 attack outside of Dogwood Nashville, Michael Mosley, was in court for a preliminary hearing as his attorney argued self-defense for his client.

A.J. Bethurum recounted the night that started as a reunion of high school friends and ended deadly.​​

“It was Christmas break… all of our friends from college were home for the holiday. We all got together to go out downtown and have a good time together and catch up,” Bethurum stated from the witness stand.​

He went on to describe how he became involved in the Midtown brawl, saying he was waiting on a ride outside of Dogwood Nashville when he saw a friend pushed to the ground. ​

“When she was shoved to the ground that’s when I got involved in the group of people and went to her defense and hit the guy in the face that shoved her to the ground and within an instant of, I hit his face and then I got blindsided from someone else in my face. When I got hit, my vision went black and I thought I just got punched in the face really hard,” he explained.

Not realizing that he had been stabbed, Bethurum says he ran to help his friend Clay Beathard who he heard was stabbed.

“I was trying to help Clay out and I was feeling him, trying to see what his injuries were and the bouncer from the bar was helping him out as well and he turned around to me and said, bro, you got stabbed too.”​

Bethurum later learned the severity of his injuries and that he was also stabbed in his arm.

“I was stabbed on the left side of my left eye. The blade kind of went through the posterior portion of my eyeball, if you would and then went through my skull, where my brain is… there was an air pocket between my brain and my skull, very messed up retina. I was also stabbed in the left arm,” he explained.​

Now two surgeries later, you can see a laceration on the victim’s eye as he says he is slowly regaining some blurry vision. Bethurum pointing out in court that he didn’t know who stabbed him and that he never saw Mosley that night.​

This would be one of the testimonies Michael Mosley’s attorney would use to try and defend his client.​

“The three people, the two deceased and the one that was injured came to him and they are the ones that, and I hate to say it, brought it on themselves. This is pure self-defense and I’m going to ask the court to rule that,” attorney Justin Johnson stated.

The state argued, “Mister Mosley started this fight that ended in two people being murdered and one person, A.J. escaping with his life but sustaining severe injuries that could have been worse. There is nothing they did to bring this on themselves.” ​

The turn of events alleged to have started with an advancement made by Mosley turned physical, according to witnesses when Mosley punched a man. Around one minute later, three people had been stabbed, two didn’t survive. ​

Mosley’s mother sent prayers to the victims’ families while taking her son’s side of the story.​

“If he didn’t think his life was in danger this would not have happened. I do know my son that much. He has a good heart he is a good kid. He told me they knocked him to his knees and he doesn’t remember,” Mosley’s mom Dawn Rogers told News 2.

The victims’ family members broke down in tears as the detective described the autopsy results of their loved ones, both were stabbed through the heart.

The state demanded Mosley’s homicide charges stay as is, describing how the night turned deadly in just 60 seconds.

“He stabs five times, kills two people and almost kills a third after he has already punched one person three to four times. This all happens in one minute. This is mister Mosley, he brought this on to these victims. It is a premeditated act absolutely.” ​

Surveillance video is key in the case and Mosley’s attorney says there are hours of footage from inside the bar and outside.

The judge left Mosley’s charges as is and bound the case over to the grand jury.​