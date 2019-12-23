Survivor of Midtown stabbing asks for prayers for victims’ families

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The 21-year-old man stabbed outside of a Midtown bar over the weekend is asking the community not to worry about him, but rather to focus their efforts on helping the families of his friends who did not survive.

In a statement, A.J. Bethurum told News 2 he is “recovering.” He added he is grateful for all the community support, but that his “wish” is “that all of the thoughts and prayers go to the families of my friends who lost their lives.”

Bethurum was one of three people stabbed around 3 a.m. Saturday outside of the Dogwood Nashville on Division Street. The other two victims, Clayton Beathard, 22, and Paul Trapeni, III, 21, did not survive.

Metro police explained the incident began over “an unwanted advancement made by a man toward a woman in the bar.” Friends told News 2 the three victims intervened to help the woman and were later stabbed.

Police issued an alert Sunday night for Michael Mosley and said he is “strongly believed to have definitive information about the murders” of Beathard and Trapeni.

Mosley, who has an extensive criminal history in Nashville and Cheatham County, was last known to live in Pegram.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to call Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.

