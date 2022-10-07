HUMPHREYS COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Family and friends said farewell to country music icon Loretta Lynn on Friday as she was laid to rest on her ranch grounds in Hurricane Mills.

The singer passed away peacefully at her home in her sleep Tuesday morning. On Friday, around 100 guests gathered for a private graveside burial service.

Shortly after 11 a.m., it was as though the wildlife on the grounds stood still, a peaceful moment as Loretta was transported from the mansion to the family cemetery.

“Pretty surreal, pretty sad,” said Pat Berger from North Dakota as tears rolled down her cheeks.

In the hills of Humphreys County, down a winding road on the public grounds of Loretta’s famed ranch was a site a handful of fans never expected.

“Never thought I’d be here for this, never expected it,” cried Berger.

Loretta’s black hearse was led by the Humphreys County sheriff and followed by a train of vehicles with loved ones inside.

“It’s just humbling. My heart is hurt, but it’s very humbling just to be here, yes very surreal,” said Michelle Powers.

She and her sisters from Indiana planned their trip to the ranch months ago. They grew up on Loretta’s music, inspired by the story of a coalminer’s daughter.

“I just thought that was wonderful that someone could come from the hills or whatever and then become so famous and she loves her fans and they all loved her,” said Valerie Stevens.

That love was illustrated in a memorial outside of the mansion gates where fans have left everything from flowers to teddy bears, burning candles and trinkets to show support for Loretta’s mourning family.

“I know how our hearts feel, I can only imagine how her family feels,” said Powers.

Loretta’s family expressed that they are at peace knowing the “Queen of Country” is now home in heaven.

Plans for a public memorial service are forthcoming.