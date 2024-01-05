TROUSDALE COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — News 2 spoke with some thrill seekers who landed themselves in hot water following a jump into an old nuclear power plant’s cooling tower in Hartsville earlier this week.

These professionally-trained jumpers are known for posting their extreme sports stunts on social media, but on Wednesday, Jan. 3, their plans went south.

Gio Masters said he found the tower online and had been planning to jump for a while, but he didn’t know it was off limits.

Video on social media shows Masters base jumping into the shutdown cooling tower at the Tennessee Valley Authority’s (TVA) old Hartsville nuclear plant months ago. However, the group returned this week to film him parachuting into the tower.

Masters said he was in an aircraft, roughly 2,000 feet above the tower, while his buddy, Josh Morris, was at the top of tower, ready to record the stunt, when law enforcement arrived.

“Everybody started showing up, and we were like, ‘What is happening right now?'” Morris explained. “And so, originally, I didn’t know if we were gonna keep on going with it, with the plan or not, but then before we knew it, I had climbed back down the tower, the cops and everybody started, like, raiding in.”

“I’m up in the air, I have no contact with them, I have no idea what’s going on. All I see is these trucks. I’m like, ‘What’s going on down there?’ Turns out there’s, like, 20 federal cops down there,” Masters said, adding that he released the parachute and landed in the tower.

Masters, Morris, and Austin Shaw were eventually charged with criminal trespassing, but they said the stunt was still one of their best experiences to date.

According to the Trousdale County sheriff, incidents like this have actually happened before. He said people try to sneak into the old nuclear plant, thinking there is top secret government information inside.

A TVA official told News 2 the Hartsville reservation is an active TVA site subject to federal security protocols, saying, “Trespassing is not only illegal, it can be dangerous as there are physical hazards in and around the structures. TVA takes this issue very seriously and violators are subject to prosecution under state and federal law.”