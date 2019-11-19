Supporters of man on death row launch campaign to support clemency

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Supporters of Abu-Ali Abdur’ Rahman, a man currently on death row, are fighting to spare him from execution, gathering Tuesday to launch a clemency campaign.

Tuesday’s public forum was held at American Baptist College, with several speakers and panelists taking part. Their goal is to gain both the public’s and Governor Bill Lee’s support for clemency.

Abdur’ Rahman has been imprisoned on Tennessee’s death row for more than 30 years after he was convicted of killing a suspected drug dealer in the 1980’s.

“[This] is a story of incredible injustice and a man who overcame through his faith and through the support of community,” ​Kelley Henry, Supervisory Asst. Federal Public Defender said Tuesday. “He’s made the prison a better place and he’s found redemption.”

Supporters believe Abdur’ Rahman’s trial was unjust, with eight trial jurors now saying they no longer have confidence in their verdict.

In addition, a judge agreed in August to throw out Abdur’ Rahman’s death sentence over allegations the lead prosecutor at the time, was racist, and kept black people off the jury.

Tennessee’s Attorney General Herbert Slatery is challenging the deal, saying the judge did not have the authority to change his sentence.

Supporters say Abdur’ Rahman is an asset to the prison community. His execution date is set for April 16, 2020.

“That’s a little bit unclear at this point, we’re still awaiting further proceedings in court,” said Henry.

In a response filed earlier this month, the inmate’s attorneys argue Slatery’s action threatens the division of power between the attorney general and local prosecutors. They argue that Glenn Funk does not require Slatery’s approval nor can Slatery veto Funk’s decisions.

Supporters plan to bring their campaign to Governor Bill Lee, who could then grant Abdur’ Rahman clemency.

“We have an April 16th execution date hanging over our heads right now so we’re moving forward as quickly as we can,” Henry said. ​

If that is the case, Abdur’ Rahman would still spend the rest of his life in prison.