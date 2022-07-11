NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The next full moon is on Wednesday, and it will appear bigger and brighter than your typical full moon. This month’s full moon is the third supermoon of the year and will be a treat for stargazers in Middle Tennessee.

The full moon on Wednesday is also known as the “buck moon,” since it coincides with the time of year when male deer regrow their antlers. Moonrise is at 8:37 p.m. in Nashville, and the best time to view the full moon is when it’s just rising above the horizon.

Sky conditions are predicted to be partly cloudy, meaning Middle Tennesseans can see the supermoon rising.

The moon’s orbit is not a perfect circle. When the moon is closest to the earth, it’s at its perigee. When it is farthest from the earth, it’s at its apogee. A supermoon occurs when the full moon coincides with the perigee. A “micromoon” is when the full moon coincides with the apogee.

A supermoon appears 30% brighter and 14% larger than a micromoon.