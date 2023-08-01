NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A supermoon lit up the night sky Tuesday, Aug. 1, and News 2 viewers sent in some pictures of the gorgeous spectacle!

  • Supermoon over Columbia (Courtesy: Haley Rivera)
  • Supermoon over Leoma (Courtesy: Kenny Konig)
  • Supermoon over Franklin (Courtesy: Brent Grunfeld)
  • Supermoon over Murfreesboro (Courtesy: Jodie McCrary)
  • Supermoon over Murfreesboro (Courtesy: Jodie McCrary)

