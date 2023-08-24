NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Triple digit temperatures can turn a pleasant time outside into a nightmare. Currently, much of Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky is under excessive heat warnings.

Medical professionals stress the importance of paying close attention to how your body feels outside. Extreme heat only makes it easier to experience heat stroke or exhaustion.

“For me, it’s the ice rags and putting something cool on my neck, or just getting the chance to step in the shade for a few minutes or something,” construction worker Michael Blevins said.

Many people who have to work outside have come up with ways to stay cool. The most common tips those workers shared with News 2 involved taking breaks, staying in the shade, and drinking plenty of fluids.

“We all think that at times, it’s like, we just want to go in, but ultimately, once you get used to it and get acclimated to it, it works out,” Blevins said. “I mean, don’t get me wrong, it’s hot and all of us hate it as much as the next person, but it works out.”

Regardless of the reason you’re outside, the Metro Public Health Department advises everyone to take precautions.

According to the National Weather Service, heat stroke is one of the biggest risks in extreme heat, with some of the warning signs including throbbing headaches; high body temperatures; red, hot, dry, or damp skin; rapid and strong pulse; nausea; confusion; dizziness; fainting; and even loss of consciousness.

Meanwhile, U.S. News & World Report suggests buying an ice vest, eating spicy foods to help your body sweat, and learning a yoga breathing technique to bring your body temperature down.

To learn more about staying safe in extreme heat, click here.