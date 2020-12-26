Sumner Regional Medical Center experiencing outage issues as result of Nashville explosion

SUMNER COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Sumner Regional Medical Center in Gallatin is experiencing network and systems outages as a result of a Christmas morning explosion in downtown Nashville.

According to the hospital, the hospital is currently operating “without access to some of our systems including our electronic medical record.” The hospital “moved quickly” to paper records and said that they “prepare for situations like this.”

“There has been no disruption to the delivery of patient care, and no cause for concern for this temporary issue,” the hospital said in a statement on their Facebook page.

AT&T and T-Mobile have both reported service disruptions as a result of the downtown Nashville explosion, with AT&T stating they are working around the clock and bringing in additional resources to get service back online as quickly as possible.

At around 6:30 a.m. Friday morning, an RV exploded near the intersection of 2nd Avenue and Commerce Street.

Police say officers were initially in the area investigating a shots fired call when the explosion happened. Three people have been taken to the hospital with non-critical injuries. The explosion is believed to have been an intentional act.

Access to downtown is restricted as authorities continue to investigate.