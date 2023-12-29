SUMNER COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Yet another county is calling on the state for help raising revenue. For years, Rutherford County’s been pushing for the state to allow impact fees to keep up with infrastructure. Now, Sumner County is joining the fight.

One commissioner told News 2 that the current law ties both their hands and feet.

This month, the Sumner County Commission drafted a resolution calling for the state to change The County Powers Relief Act and allow impact fees.

District 6 Commissioner David Klein is a big supporter of this change.

“What you have is a situation here where we just can’t afford the growth, but our hands are tied by the state. They will not allow us to charge impact fees on new development,” said Klein.

An impact fee is essentially a tax that a housing developer would pay Sumner County so the county can build infrastructure. In a county growing as fast as Sumner, Klein said they need the additional revenue just to build new schools.

Without impact fees, raising property taxes becomes the next best option. In Rutherford County, the commission raised taxes 16% this year.

“It’s just not right. It’s not a fair thing to do to the citizens who are already here,” said Klein. “My answer is no. I don’t want to grow if I’m going to have to pay for it out of my own pocket.”

A state advisory commission recently drafted a memo. It does not take a hard stance for or against impact fees, but it acknowledges that a new fee on housing – in an already expensive housing market – could add to the cost of new housing.

Building schools is a big expense for counties. Klein said the new Liberty Creek school costs about $55,000 per student, and impact fees could help pay for that.