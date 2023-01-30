SUMNER COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — The man accused in one of Tennessee’s deadliest slayings still awaits trial as motions hearings continue in the case.

Most recently, Michael Cummins was in court as his defense tried to prove he has a significant mental impairment. Previously, he has undergone several mental evaluations that determined he was fit to stand trial.

Because the prosecution is seeking the death penalty, this hearing was to determine he would be competent enough to be executed, if he gets convicted.

However, Jan. 30, Judge Dee David Gay ruled against the defense.

Cummins is accused of killing eight people in Westmoreland in 2019. Many of the victims were family members.

The trial is set to begin in April.