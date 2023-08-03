NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man was taken into custody in Nashville Wednesday after a shooting in Sumner County last month.

The suspect was arrested by undercover officers while driving a dump truck along Lebanon Road near Fesslers Lane around 1:30 p.m.

The Sumner County Sheriff’s Office reported deputies and detectives responded to a report of a person with an apparent gunshot wound at approximately 9:15 p.m. on Wednesday, July 26. But the victim had driven himself to an acquaintance’s home along Campbell Hollow Road in the Bethpage area.

Once the wounded person was identified, deputies said they went to his home on Rock Bridge Road to see if anyone else needed medical care. Even though no such individuals were found, authorities reportedly discovered evidence near the home indicating it may have been the scene of the original shooting incident.

The suspect’s identity and charges were not immediately released.