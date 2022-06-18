SUMNER COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Sumner County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to be on the lookout for an alleged attempted murder suspect.

According to the Sumner County Sheriff’s Office, Chad Hargrave, 28, is wanted for charges including attempted first-degree murder, aggravated assault and reckless endangerment.

Courtesy: Sumner County Sheriff’s Office

Officials believe Hargrave may be driving a silver or gold Toyota Highlander with TN tag 102BBDW. Hargrave is believed to also be armed and dangerous.

If you have any information on Hargrave’s whereabouts contact the Sumner County ECC at 615-451-3838.