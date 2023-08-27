SUMNER COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Sumner County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing teenage girl.

Deputies said 17-year-old Makayla Stewart was last seen leaving her home in the Portland area at approximately 2 a.m. on Friday, Aug.25.

The sheriff’s office said Makayla is believed to be in the Nashville or Williamson County area.

Makayla is described as five feet two inches tall and 100 pounds. It remains unknown what clothing Makayla was last seen wearing.

Anyone with information on Makayla’s whereabouts is asked to call Detective Ashley at the Sumner County Sheriff’s Office at 615-451-3838.