Sumner County Sheriff’s Office: 2 found dead inside Portland home

SUMNER COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Sumner County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after finding a 32-year-old and an infant dead inside a Portland home. 

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies were called to a residence on Butler Road after a probation officer who was making a home visit observed an obvious medical emergency. Upon arrival, deputies discovered a 3-month-old, a 3-year-old, and a 32-year-old in the home. The 3-month-old and 32-year-old were found deceased. 

The 3-year-old was taken to a local hospital for treatment.  

The sheriff’s office said the circumstance around these deaths are under investigation. 

