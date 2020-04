SUMNER COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Sumner County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing endangered teen girl who left home without her medications.

Investigators say 14-year-old Mikaila Aiden Carlton is described as 5 feet 2 inches tall with blonde hair and hazel eyes.

If you have any information that may aid investigators in Carlton’s whereabouts, you’re asked to contact Sumner County Sheriff’s Office at (615) 451-3838 or call 911.