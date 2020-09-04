Sumner County Schools to return to traditional schedule

SUMNER COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Sumner County Schools will return to a full-time traditional school schedule beginning Tuesday, Sept. 8.

The district reported all students from Kindergarten through 12th grade will attend school five days a week until further notice.

Per the district’s Pathway to Re-entry plan, its goal has been to return all students to in-person instruction daily as soon as possible, while protecting the health and safety of our students, staff and communities.

The schedule for students enrolled in the Sumner Virtual Academy will remain unchanged, according to the district.