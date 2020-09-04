Sumner County Schools to return to traditional schedule

SUMNER COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Sumner County Schools will return to a full-time traditional school schedule beginning Tuesday, Sept. 8.
The district reported all students from Kindergarten through 12th grade will attend school five days a week until further notice.
Per the district’s Pathway to Re-entry plan, its goal has been to return all students to in-person instruction daily as soon as possible, while protecting the health and safety of our students, staff and communities.
The schedule for students enrolled in the Sumner Virtual Academy will remain unchanged, according to the district.
News 2 digs deeper into how schools are planning to move forward safely for the new academic year. See how other districts around Middle Tennessee are handling everything from classroom concerns to the future of sports in our special series. Click here to see more.