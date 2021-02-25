Sumner County Schools to have remote learning days March 5, April 1

SUMNER COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Sumner County Schools will have remote learning days on March 5 and April 1 as the school district continues to vaccinate its staff.

The school district announced it has received 1,800 vaccine doses from Hendersonville Medical Center and the Tennessee Department of Health to give to their employees.

“We have been working diligently to provide all of our Sumner County Schools employees access to a free Covid-19 vaccination as quickly as possible,” the school district said on its Facebook page.

The remote learning days for March 5 and April 1 have been scheduled in order to manage the logistics necessary to “provide the quantity of first and second dose vaccinations needed in single-day events.”

All Sumner County Schools students (Pre-K through high school) will learn remotely on those two days. The announcement comes early in order to allow families to make the appropriate accommodations.

The school district says it has already conducted two previous smaller vaccine clinics where over 1,400 of its employees were vaccinated.

