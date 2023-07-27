SUMNER COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — We are one day away from the sales tax holiday where families can save on school supplies in Tennessee. But in Sumner County, elementary and middle school parents already have these necessities covered. Sumner County Schools announced all K-8 school supplies will be provided by the school district this year.

Sumner County Schools Director Dr. Scott Langford said it began as a necessity because families couldn’t leave their homes during the pandemic — and had limited access to stores. Like many nationwide, parents also lost their jobs or had their hours reduced.

“I think it’s exciting, because I think one of the things that we’ve always tried to do in Summer County Schools is, we truly, you know, when COVID first started, we kept referring to the fact that we’re all in this together. And we really are,” said Dr. Langford. “I think we have a great partnership with our parents and our families. And that’s what we want to exemplify, whether it’s serving food, or our bus trips in or our classrooms.”

Dr. Langford said this also helps to create more equality among students.

“It’s just one more way that we can partner with our parents and help support them. And you know, it’s a real blessing when you know, we have some families that do their very best to take care of their kids, but they can’t give their kids the same thing that everybody else has, and, and to see everybody start the first day of school with exactly the same thing it’s really a blessing for our kids and for our schools.”

He said when the federal funding runs out, they’d like to find a way to continue providing supplies.

“We have funded this exclusively out of the ESSER money. Obviously, the ESSER funds run out after this year, but I really think that this will be, you know, our school board will have to vote and decide, but I think this is something that’s been such a positive for our community, for parents and students, I think this will be something we’ll continue.”

Another benefit is getting students the exact supplies needed for their lessons.

“We have a lot of advantages, because we can purchase in large quantities,” said Dr. Langford. “We get to buy the folders that are the quality and standards that our teachers like. And then now as we’ve evolved over the last couple of years, we’ve been able to give schools choice. So we actually run this massive Google form, so that schools can pick exactly what they want for their kids. And so it’s it’s become more tailored to the individual schools.”

The district said the supplies will be available on the first day of class. They want families to know that any school supply lists at stores are old.