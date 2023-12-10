SUMNER COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Sumner County Schools will be closed Monday, Dec. 11 due to widespread power outages throughout the county after a deadly tornado outbreak swept across Middle Tennessee.

The school district said Central Office and Support Services will report as scheduled, adding that officials are in constant communication with city and county emergency services regarding road conditions and with public utilities regarding power.

According to officials, a decision regarding school for Tuesday, Dec. 12 will be made by 4 p.m. Monday.