Sumner County Schools announces return to traditional learning

SUMNER COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Sumner County Schools announced Wednesday the district will return to traditional, full-time learning beginning Monday, Feb. 8.

All elementary, middle and high school students will attend school five days a week until further notice, announced the district.

The district’s goal has always been to balance providing students with as much in-person instruction as possible while maintaining the health and safety of staff and students. We will continue to consider multiple factors when making our decisions. It is difficult for anyone to make long term projections during this pandemic, but our goal in each decision is to safely maintain continuity of instruction, consistency and routine for students, parents, and teachers. The schedule for elementary and CDC will not be impacted by this change. They will continue attending school five-days a week until further notice. Sumner Virtual Academy students will receive communication about any schedule changes from their teachers.

The district added breakfast and lunch will continue to be free as it transitions back to our full-time, traditional school schedule.