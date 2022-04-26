SUMNER COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – She’s the wheel deal! One Sumner County Schools administrator is getting the opportunity to play a classic game in front of a national audience.

Robyn Brewer has always enjoyed the game show Wheel of Fortune and last February she figured, why not apply to be a contestant? It took six months to hear back, but one Zoom audition later, the Sumner County administrator and her parents were headed on a road trip to California to compete on the beloved game show.

“I had never been to the West Coast before, so I actually loaded up my parents, and we took a cross country trip to Los Angeles,” said Brewer, “the whole experience in itself was amazing.”

Brewer called it surreal to be on the set of the game show that she has enjoyed her whole life. When asked if she was nervous once it came time to spin the wheel, the Sumner County Schools administrator admitted that it’s definitely different from watching at home.

“I think the misconception is the game is really simple whenever you’re sitting at home on your couch, and I thought that too. I was like, how hard could it be then you get there, and the lights are on, the cameras are on you. Pat and Vanna walk out. It’s real life, the game starts and you’re thinking about 1,000 other things that are going on, so it’s definitely harder than it looks,” said Brewer.

Brewer said representing Sumner County while taking the trip of a lifetime made the whole experience worth it.

You can watch Brewer tonight on Wheel of Fortune at 6:30 p.m. on News 2!