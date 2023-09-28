SUMNER COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A bus for the Sumner County Schools district was involved in a crash where the bus ran off the road Thursday morning.
The crash happened around 7 a.m. near New Deal Potts Road and College Street in Portland.
No students on board the bus were injured and all were able to walk away from the crash. Students were transferred to another bus and taken to Gateview Elementary.
Sumner County EMS reported the crash was a minor incident that had the potential of being a very large mass casualty incident. The agency said it trains hard for these type of incidents.
No additional information was immediately released.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.