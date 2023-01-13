SUMNER COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – The damages caused by December’s arctic blast keep mounting up in Sumner County as cost totals roll in.

Several county buildings were left with water damage caused by frozen pipes and the cleanup still continues weeks later.

“We lost probably three to four weeks of donations,” Gabby Cato, director of the Gallatin Public Library told News 2.

While the doors to the library are open, you can still see some of the damage from where the sprinkler system froze and burst.

“We got it during the thaw; we thought we were in the safe,” Cato explained.

Around 100 donations from the book drop had to be thrown away. Cato was quick to point out that the community has already restocked much of them.

The Millersville library was not as fortunate and is still closed.

“They’ve got a construction crew in there that’s rebuilding their walls. They are working real hard so they can reopen as soon as the constriction is all done,” Cato said.

In addition to the two libraries, the Sumner County administration building and the leased juvenile center suffered water damage in the aftermath of December’s severe weather.

“We are starting to get the totals in on the damage, and between the buildings we are looking right at $200,000 in damage for all the buildings,” Sumner County Mayor John Isbell told News 2, adding that the county administration building has accumulated around $115,000 in damages alone.

While the damage is grand, Mayor Isbell said the property can be fixed, focusing now on recreating deed and record books that were destroyed in the admin building and reopening the Millersville library as quickly as possible.

“They need those computers, they need help applying for jobs, they need help with homework. Millersville is a pretty small town, and it’s one of the few wonderful resources,” Isbell said.

Mayor Isbell said he’s been looking at ways to protect their buildings in the future. While he said it’s difficult, they have added some vents and are insulating pipes at the administration building.