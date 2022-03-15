SUMNER COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Sumner County paramedic is facing federal charges after being accused of stealing drugs from the county’s Emergency Medical Services department.

According to court documents, Travis Alan Stenberg took multiple drugs, including fentanyl and morphine, and used them himself.

The case dates back to August of last year. According to a federal indictment, the licensed Tennessee paramedic stole fentanyl, morphine and ketamine for about two months over the summer.

“We have him charged with theft of fentanyl, two counts of that… ketamine, another count,” said Tara Wyllie, Assistant District Attorney for Sumner County.

Court documents say Stenberg went into locked narcotics boxes onboard a Sumner County ambulance, removed the drugs from their vials and replaced them with saline solution.

Those vials were then put back into the narcotics box that EMTs use when responding to critically ill or injured patients.

“We’re not talking about a large amount of money, but we are talking about a position of public trust,” said Wyllie. “That’s why we have the official misconduct charge. So, we’re talking about somebody that was in a position to protect these things and instead took them for their own use.”

Stenberg faces charges from the federal and county levels. Those charges range from tampering with a consumer product to a handful of drug charges.

He is due in court in May.