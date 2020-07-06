Sumner County mayor announces meeting regarding possible mask mandate Monday afternoon

SUMNER COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Anthony Holt, Sumner County Mayor said there will be a press conference Monday afternoon regarding a face mask mandate.

The press conference will start at 3 p.m. at the Commission Chambers of the Sumner County Administration Building in Gallatin.

The mayor said they will discuss the directive of wearing face mask in public places and preventing the spread of COVID-19 in the county.

