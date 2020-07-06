1  of  2
Breaking News
TDH reports 724 new COVID-19 cases, 52,155 total, 653 deaths in Tennessee
Charlie Daniels dead: Country music legend passes away after suffering stroke

Sumner County mayor announces meeting regarding possible mask mandate Monday afternoon

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Anthony Holt_305369

SUMNER COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Anthony Holt, Sumner County Mayor said there will be a press conference Monday afternoon regarding a face mask mandate.

The press conference will start at 3 p.m. at the Commission Chambers of the Sumner County Administration Building in Gallatin.

The mayor said they will discuss the directive of wearing face mask in public places and preventing the spread of COVID-19 in the county.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and WKRN.com for updates.

COVID-19 in Tennessee

(This reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST for every county other than Davidson. Information for Davidson comes from the Metro Public Health Department.)

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

News 2 StormTracker RadarDownload the WKRN Weather Authority App

Don't Miss

Trending Stories