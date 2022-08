GALLATIN, Tenn. (WKRN) — Sumner County authorities are searching for a missing man out of Gallatin.

Joshua Herrington, 43, was last seen on July 8 in Gallatin.

He is described as 5’11” and approximately 150 pounds with short brown/gray hair, brown eyes and possibly a goatee.

He is known to frequent Gallatin, Portland and Davidson County.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, you are asked to call Detective B. Carter with the Sumner County Sheriff’s Office at (615) 442-1865.