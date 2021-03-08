Sumner County man arrested in Old Hickory for alleged role in Capitol riots

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 42-year-old man from Bethpage has been arrested two months after his alleged involvement in the U.S. Capitol riots.

The Office of the U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Tennessee said Ronnie B. Presley was taken into custody by FBI agents Friday evening in Old Hickory. His charges were not disclosed, but investigators said they were related to the Capitol riots on Jan. 6.

Ronnie Presley (Courtesy: U.S Attorney-Middle District of Tennessee)

Presley will make his initial court appearance before a U.S. Magistrate judge in Nashville Monday.

No additional information was immediately released about Presley’s arrest or his alleged role in the riots.

Presley is one of nine people arrested in Tennessee in connection with the riots.

Eric Munchel, known as “Zip Tie Guy,” was taken into custody in Nashville on Jan. 12 and his mother, Lisa Eisenhart was arrested days later.

Other arrests include Matthew Bledsoe in the Memphis area, Blake Austin Reed in Nashville, Bryan Wayne Ivey in Cookeville and Joseph Lino Padilla in East Tennessee.

Eric Chase Torrens and Jack Jesse Griffith, known as Juan Bibiano, were both taken into custody by FBI agents in Gallatin.