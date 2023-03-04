SUMNER COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Just hours after dozens of people gathered to show support for a Sumner County student who was injured by a falling tree during Friday’s severe storms, Liberty Creek High School announced the girl has “passed away.”

On Friday, March 3, Liberty Creek High reported that Aleya Brooks was in critical condition after the tree fell on her.

The school’s FCA organized an afternoon vigil to honor Aleya on Saturday, March 4.

During the event, athletes from Liberty Creek High, as well as surrounding schools, gathered in the field house, joining together to pray for Aleya and her family.

The school also displayed a quote Aleya had just written in one of her classes, which said, in part, “I believe resilience in adversity produces grit,” and talked about her learning to thrive during difficult times.”

Then, on Saturday evening, Liberty Creek High posted on social media that Aleya had passed and would be taken off mechanical support the next day.

“Even in her passing, she will give back to others by being an organ donor,” the school wrote on Facebook. “Please join us in praying for this family and all who were fortunate enough to know her.”

Liberty Creek High said it will have counselors available for students next week as they grieve the loss of Aleya.

At least three other storm-related deaths have been reported in Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky since Friday, including a man who died after a tree fell on his car in McEwen, a woman who died after a tree fell on her in Hendersonville, and a man who died after being hit by a metal carport in Simpson County.