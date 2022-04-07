SUMNER COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Sumner County deputies are training to use a new non-lethal device out in the field during mental health situations.

The device is called “BOLA Wrap” and is used to diffuse mental health situations. If someone is experiencing a mental health crisis or not complying with police commands, deputies can use the BOLA Wrap to wrap someone’s arms or legs and make them immobile.

The BOLA Wrap deploys a small rope with hooks that lock into a person’s clothing.

Deputies say about 70 devices have been ordered, one for every road deputy and school resource officer.

“You don’t want to have to use deadly force on them, unless they make you do that. So this gives us more options. It’s a non-lethal tool. It doesn’t hurt anyone,” Sheriff Sonny Weatherford said.

All of the new BOLA Wraps have since arrived at the sheriff’s office. Once everyone is finished training, the hope is to have the devices in use within the next month.