GALLATIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – After fire crews from several agencies worked to put out a fire at the construction site of the new Sumner County Courthouse, officials are releasing new information.

Members of the Sumner County EMA were the first to arrive on the scene Sunday night after they saw heavy smoke and flames coming from the roof.

According to Chief Jeff Beman, there were roofing materials on top of the building when it caught fire.

Construction on the new courthouse began in April 2021 and was set to open in 2023. The total cost of the project was estimated to be around $83 million.

No injuries to fire crews or others were reported.