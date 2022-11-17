GALLATIN, Tenn. (WKRN) — Several months after the new Sumner County courthouse went up in flames, officials have made progress in their investigation.

On Thursday, Sumner County Mayor John Isbell confirmed to News 2 that the Aug. 7 fire has officially been ruled arson.

In October, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation released new surveillance video from the scene. The video, captured by a nearby business, shows two people in the area prior to and immediately after the start of the fire.

The duo appears to exit a black Ford Mustang and walk and run toward the direction of the courthouse. Several minutes later, they hurry back to the vehicle as sirens can be heard from crews responding to the scene.

The roof of the courthouse suffered the most damage, and roofing materials were on top of the building during the fire.

Construction on the new courthouse began in April 2021 and was set to open in 2023. The total cost of the project was estimated to be around $83 million.

There are still no suspects identified in this case.

If you have any information about this case or others, you’re asked to contact the Tennessee Arson Hotline at 1 (800) 762-3017. All callers to the Tennessee Arson Hotline are considered anonymous and may be able to earn a cash reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest or conviction.