SUMNER COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Sumner County Sheriff’s Office issued an alert to community members about a recent rise in scam calls involving someone impersonating local law enforcement.

According to authorities, the caller claims to be from the sheriff’s office, provides a name, and sometimes uses a third party app so the caller ID appears as the phone number for the sheriff’s office.

Then, the caller will either request payment for bond or claim you missed jury duty and need to pay a fine to avoid being arrested, the sheriff’s office said.

After that, the caller will reportedly try to keep you on the phone while you buy prepaid cards and provide the caller with card numbers, or provide them with a debit or credit card number.

“The Sumner County Sheriff’s Office will never require a payment over the phone. Always use extreme caution when providing financial or personal information over the phone to anyone,” officials posted on Facebook on Friday, Oct. 14. “If you feel you have been a victim of a fraud, contact the law enforcement agency in the jurisdiction you live in.”

If you want to get in touch with Sumner County authorities, you can call the Sumner County Sheriff’s Office at 615-452-2616 or the Emergency Communications Center at 615-451-3838.