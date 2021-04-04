Sumner County authorities searching for missing runaway teen

SUMNER COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Sumner County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing runaway teen.

Authorities say 16-year-old Tyliyah Law left her home in Gallatin on Thursday, April 1 during the day and was last seen by her brother.

Law was last seen wearing a black jean jacket, a pink Nike shirt with lime green writing and an orange decal, blue jeans and black Nike shoes with a gold stripe.

She stands 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighs 190 pounds and has black hair with a low-fade cut and brown eyes.

Anyone who sees her or has information on her whereabouts should call the Sumner County Emergency Communications Center at 615-451-3838 and ask to speak to a Sumner County Sheriff’s Deputy.