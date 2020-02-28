Sumner County Archives asking public help to identify early-20th century portraits

(Source: Bonnie Martin / Sumner County Archives)

SUMNER COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Thousands of glass plate negatives shot in the early 1900s are being archived at the Sumner County Archives and historians are asking everyone to help identify any of more than 4,000 portraits that have been restored so far.

The glass plate negatives were held by John Garrett of the public records commission. Garrett asked the Sumner County Archives if they would take the glass plate negatives.

“I knew that it was going to be a big collection, I wasn’t sure how big until I went to his workshop.”

Bonnie Martin with Sumner County Archives said they agreed to take the collection because they knew it was important to keep it in the county and they knew people of Sumner County were the ones photographed in the negatives.

Bonnie Martin, Sumner County Archives

“It’s mostly going to be portraits of people, but its portraits of families, children, there are a few scenes, some of the really cute ones are of course of the children with pets,” said Martin, “We love those, those are especially charming.”

Martin believes the photographs were shot between 1905 until about the 1930s.

“We see a changing of the clothing styles, the hairstyles, and that is very charming in itself.”

Martin said the challenge is identifying the people in the negatives, which the public has helped to do.

“We have had people in the community that have come in and have identified some of the people, that has helped quite a bit,” said Martin.

Martin said the biggest issue is identifying babies since it’s hard to tell. Portraits with people and family members that are older were more easily identifiable.

“It’s quite surprising that we have been able to do that,” said Martin.

The photographs were taken by Ernest Merle Stark, a ‘small town photographer’ who had won many awards for his work.

Martin said it’s a tribute to Stark’s legacy.

“Mr. Stark was a wonderful photographer. He really captured the light in their eyes and the spirit of the person I think. As a person who has looked at these, I think they are just wonderful and the quality is so good, you just don’t see that in photography now days unless its someone paying a lot of money to a professional,” said Martin.

Since its establishment in 1986, Sumner County Archives has managed to compile records dating back to the beginning of the county in 1786. The archives feature old documents, court records, newspapers, maps, and over 20,000 photographs featuring the county and community.

Martin invites everyone to come to view the photographs, and maybe even learn more about their family history in the process.

“We really urge people to come in and have a look and sit and go through it,” said Martin, “We are always happy to explain to people what we do here and show them the process of how we go about cleaning and preserving these photographs.”

The glass plate negatives from the Stark collection are still being cleaned, archived, and turned into positive images. You can visit the archive and look through photographs that have been restored and archived so far.

Sumner County Archives is located at 365 North Belvedere Drive in Gallatin, open 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday except some holidays. You can find out more information by calling (615) 452-0037 or emailing sumnersettlers@yahoo.com.

To learn more about the archives, click here.