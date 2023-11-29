GALLATIN, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Sumner County Sheriff’s Office invested in new gear and technology to help deputies train for and fight violent crime, thanks to a state grant.

The SCSO received $226,000 of the $100 million available from the Violent Crime Intervention Fund Grant Program, which Gov. Bill Lee and the General Assembly passed last session to provide funds for law enforcement agencies to purchase tools to fight violent crime.

The SCSO used a portion of the money to purchase new ballistic shields, training for two detectives at the National Forensic Academy, and virtual reality shooting training technology.

The law enforcement agency let News 2 have one of the first looks at the virtual reality technology on Wednesday.

News 2’s Tori Gessner slipped on the virtual reality headset to first practice shooting on a simulated gun range before being placed in a school shooting scenario and a domestic dispute at a home.

“You can build scenarios that are limitless,” Chief Deputy Eric Craddock said. “You’re only confined by your imagination. You can literally start someone out in a jail, you can start them out in a supermarket, you can start them out in a school; you can start them out on a shooting range.”

The technology allows another user to control nearly every aspect of the scenario, including what the suspect or subject in the scenario says and does, so no scenario is the same. The sheriff’s office will also use the virtual reality system to practice de-escalation techniques and traffic stops, among other trainings.

“Static training where you go out on a firing line and stand and someone says, ‘That guy has got a gun. How are you going to respond?’ Well, it’s pretty easy,” Craddock said. “When you really put someone in a situation where they’re talking to somebody and it’s totally autonomous, you can increase the suspect or the subject you’re talking to if the deputy isn’t applying the right training tools. You can also decrease if he is applying the right training tools, so it’s really value-added training immediately.”

In addition to the virtual reality technology, the SCSO also used the grant money to send two detectives to the National Forensic Academy where they’ll learn how to better process and investigate crime scenes, and they bought ballistic shields for every certified deputy.

“These are really just a protection device for our deputies because unfortunately, they have to insert themselves in dangerous situations. The governor’s grant has really allowed us to give our deputies the best protection we can give them to ensure when they go into these situations they come out safe,” Craddock said. “Law enforcement in Sumner County has really come a long way in the past 10 years, and I’m excited to see just how far we go in the next 10.”

Craddock thanked Gov. Bill Lee, Sen. Ferrell Haile, House Leader William Lamberth, Rep. Johnny Garrett, and Rep. William Slater for helping appropriate the funds for the Violent Crime Intervention Fund Grant Program.