GALLATIN, Tenn. (WKRN) — Sumner County Commissioners want a seat at the table when it comes to growth in its cities to avoid having to raise property taxes for residents, which many cannot afford.

Sumner County commissioner who represents District 16, Jeremy Mansfield, told News 2 state law lets Tennessee cities annex unincorporated county land for development without the county’s input. Then, cities can rezone the land to permit higher-density residential developments.

📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →

Mansfield said the county cannot afford the rapid, high-density growth.

“The county is on the hook to pay for schools, which cities don’t pay for,” Mansfield said. “Because the county doesn’t have a seat at that table, it’s almost like both hands are literally tied behind our backs. The cities are rezoning for growth that we can’t stop or pay for, and the cities are annexing land where we don’t have a seat at the table.”

In September, the Gallatin City Council voted 5-2 to annex 235 acres of unincorporated county land near Lock 4 Rd. and Peach Valley Rd., potentially making way for an 800-plus home development.

Lina Marler, who lives nearby on her farm that’s been in her family since the 50s, told News 2 neighbors have spoken out against the development for the past year. They’ve voiced their concerns at countless city council meetings about the development potentially causing excess traffic, overcrowding in schools, and an overall change in Gallatin’s character and charm.

“They call it a donut hole where they annexed [the land] in,” Marler said. “All the homes go literally right around it, so what’s going to happen is all these people who raised their families; built these homes on one acre lots, they’re going to have blasting and traffic now. It’s going to be nothing like the area was.”

Marler also pointed out there were 66 crashes on Lock 4 Rd. alone from May 2021 to May 2023. She said the development could bring an additional 3,000 cars on that road.

The Sumner County Commission passed a resolution asking the state to change the law so Sumner County can have a voice in whether its cities can annex land for rural development in an effort to slow down the growth until the county has the means to pay for it. Commissioners also approved a resolution asking the state to allow it to implement impact fees for new construction.

“We just need to put the breaks on this stuff for a minute, because we’re heading toward disaster financially, and the county commission’s number one job is a fiduciary responsibility to the citizens to protect their tax dollars, and we don’t have a way to do that unfortunately,” Mansfield said.

Mansfield hopes lawmakers will consider leader of the Tennessee House, Rep. William Lamberth’s bill that would give Sumner County a seat at the table when it comes to annexation during a Senate subcommittee this upcoming legislative session.