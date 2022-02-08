HERMITAGE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro Nashville Police are responding to a suspicious package found at TriStar Summit Medical Center in Hermitage.

According to officials, the call came in around 9 a.m. Tuesday morning. The suspicious package was found near the valet area of the hospital.

The hospital is currently rerouting outpatients who have appointments.