SUMMERTOWN, Tenn. (WKRN) – A woman died in a crash just after 4 p.m. Sunday on Railroad Bed Pike in Summertown, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol and Tennessee River Valley News.

THP says 26-year-old Ashley Hull of Summertown was killed in the crash after she failed to negotiate a turn while driving northbound on Railroad Bed Pike, causing her to run off the road and crash into an embankment.

Hull was ejected from the vehicle and was not wearing a seatbelt, according to THP.