LAWRENCE COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 32-year-old man has been charged with two counts of arson after two fires in Lawrence County last month.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation reported Robert Lee Ream, of Summertown, was indicted Tuesday, July 25.

TBI special agent fire investigators joined Lawrence County Fire and Rescue and the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office in investigating two fires that happened in June in Summertown

The first fire occurred June 28 on Dukes Park Road and the second took place June 29 on Davis Street, according to the TBI.

Investigators determined both fires were incendiary. During the course of the investigation, agents developed information that Ream was the person responsible for setting the fires.

Ream was arrested and booked into the Lawrence County Jail on a $30,000 bond.