Study: ‘Quarantine fatigue’ behind drop in social distancing among Nashville residents

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Fewer people in Nashville and Tennessee are following social distancing restrictions and guidelines compared to about two weeks ago, according to research conducted by the Maryland Transportation Institute.

The “Social Distancing Index,” also known as the SDI, is calculated daily by the institute using location-based service data from mobile phones and other sources. The index, which is a number out of 100 assigned to all cities and states in the country, is a metric that records compliance with restrictions and guidelines meant to contain the outbreak.

Dr. Lei Zhang with the Maryland Transportation Institute said the SDI increased nationally from 14 on March 13 to 51 on April 13, but by April 14, a decline began. As of April 24, 48 states, including Tennessee, have seen a reduction in their SDI with the nationwide average at 44.

“As we started tracking this day after day, we knew one day, this ‘quarantine fatigue’ was going to happen. People were just not going to be able to stay at home for a very, very long period of time, but we didn’t expect it to happen so soon,” Dr. Zhang explained.

He added, “it’s just hard, after people had stayed at home for a month, not knowing what’s gonna happen next, and especially when we try to ask people to stay at home maybe for another month or even longer, without any insight, it’s really challenging.”

Over the last two weeks, the SDI for Nashville has dropped from 55 to 39, according to Dr. Zhang. Over the same time period, the percentage of people staying home in Music City has gone down from 35-percent to 27-percent.

The research found the average distance traveled per person in Nashville over two weeks increased from 21 to 28 miles. While there were no major changes in the number of work trips, Dr. Zhang said non-work trips went up by 12-percent.

“People in Nashville are still traveling to more suburban, rural areas in Tennessee. What that means is that viruses can still be passed on from one city to another, from one state to another, from urban hotspots to otherwise very safe, rural areas,” Dr. Zhang said.

Tennessee’s SDI was 12 on March 13 and increased to 40 by April 10; however, as of April 24, it stands at 31, eight points lower than Nashville.

The Maryland Transportation Institute has a portion of its website devoted to the SDI numbers for all states and cities.

